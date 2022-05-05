OFFERS
Letter | Wind is a fact of life

Originally Published: May 5, 2022 4:35 p.m.

There was a recent meeting in Valle Vista concerning wind and dust storms. It was a waste of three hours. None of you are God and can stop the wind. If you had done your homework, you would have known this area to be historically windy.

Valle Vista was known as “the city of windmills” prior to electricity, to draw water from wells. There’s an old agricultural method of breaking up the velocity and destruction of wind. I witnessed it growing up in Southern California. It seems our pioneers had more earth science smarts than these modern progressive scientists.

They are called “trees.” Not just any old trees, but wind-breaker trees. Fast-growing, strong, but flexible. Australian blue gum eucalyptus and American poplar.

Prior to freeways and tract homes in California, the majority of roads and farmlands were lined with miles of these trees to break up the fierce winds. It worked! Then the developers came through and ripped them down. Now you have huge wind tunnels of Santa Ana winds. So, you local complainers and farmers, start planting wind breaker trees and be amazed!

Caution – don’t plant them near septic tanks or drain fields.

Jan Thomas

Valle Vista

