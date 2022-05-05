South Cove Launch Ramp support meeting set for May 21 in Meadview

KINGMAN – Real Change PAC has teamed up with Arizona State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) in the effort to keep the South Cove Launch Ramp on Lake Mead open.

“This is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when we transcend the partisan divide to work together on common ground issues,” said Real Change executive director J'aime Morgaine. “I am thrilled that Rep. Cobb understands how critically vital the South Cove launch ramp is to the Meadview economy, and that she is investing in the fight to keep it open for as long as possible by working to create unified support from the Arizona Legislature.”

According to a new release, Real Change PAC has invited U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City), U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) to attend the May 21 meeting at 10 a.m. with the National Park Service at the Meadview Civic Association, as federal assistance will be needed for the success of the launch ramp’s continued operation.

Real Change PAC continues to collect petition signatures to alert the surrounding communities to the closure and threat to the Meadview economy. PAC organizer Jack Ehrhardt will be collecting signatures at the “Boat the Lake Parade" in Meadview on May 14 at 10 a.m.

Petitions can be also be signed at the following local businesses: Meadview Gas-n-Grub, 110 Meadview Boulevard, Meadview; Kingman Marine, 3545 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; and Century 21 Highland Realty, 3010 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman.

The signed petitions will be used as a collective voice at the May 21 meeting with the NPS. For more information about the South Cove Launch Ramp petition, contact Jack at 928-727-6100. For more information about the May 21 meeting with NPS, contact Randy Glaser at 760-553-3444. For more information about support at the state level, contact Cobb at 602-926-3126 or RCobb@AZLeg.gov.