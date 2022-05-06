OFFERS
Cops: Woman waiting in food line killed in drive-by shooting

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 6, 2022 9:34 a.m.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police appealed to the public for information after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting as she and her pre-teen son waited in line for food.

Investigators don't believe Martha Adrianna Alejo was the intended target when somebody in a car that stopped in front of a business fired shots at people in line Wednesday night, a police statement said. Police did not immediately respond Friday to a request for information about the business.

“Several other innocent bystanders were also in the direct line of fire, but no one else was injured," the statement said.

No immediate arrest was made and no suspect description was released, but the Police Department was committed to using every resource to find those responsible, the statement said.

“We know that violent crime in our city has been on the rise. No one should have to worry about being shot as they stand in line for food. And no child should have to see their mother gunned down for no reason,” said Cmdr. Warren Brewer, head of department’s violent crimes bureau.

