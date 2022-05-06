No suspects in custody for false shooter report at Kingman High School

KINGMAN — On Thursday, May 5 law enforcement officers responded to a call claiming there was an individual with a gun at Kingman High School, but no shots were fired and no threats were identified.

According to an MCSO press release, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Hualapai Nation Police Department, Arizona Game and Fish Department and Mohave County Parks Department responded to the Kingman High School, located at 4182 N. Bank St.

To ensure the safety and security of students and staff, the school was locked down and a search of the school was conducted with the assistance of several area law enforcement officers.

The MCSO Dispatch Center had received a 911 call in reference to a subject on school grounds that was waving around a shotgun. The caller provided limited information and no other additional calls had been received.

The MCSO Detective Division is following up on leads and information relating to this incident. According to law enforcement, several students were questioned regarding the incident, however there are no suspects in custody at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to call the MCSO at 928-753-0753 or Mohave County Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

Kingman Unified School District also posted on their Facebook page to confirm students were safe and were released early for the rest of Thursday. Due to misinformation shared throughout the day, KUSD is asking the community to help debunk rumors.

“We continue to field rumors and inaccurate information coming from outside of the school and will work swiftly to correct this,” the KUSD post wrote.

Dozens of parents and family members of students gathered behind police tape on Bank Street to monitor the situation Thursday morning.