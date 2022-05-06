OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No suspects in custody for false shooter report at Kingman High School

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper cordons off the perimeter at Kingman High School, where there was a lockdown on Thursday, May 5 due to an erroneous report of an active shooter on campus. (Kingman Miner photo)

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper cordons off the perimeter at Kingman High School, where there was a lockdown on Thursday, May 5 due to an erroneous report of an active shooter on campus. (Kingman Miner photo)

Originally Published: May 6, 2022 9:18 a.m.

KINGMAN — On Thursday, May 5 law enforcement officers responded to a call claiming there was an individual with a gun at Kingman High School, but no shots were fired and no threats were identified.

According to an MCSO press release, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Hualapai Nation Police Department, Arizona Game and Fish Department and Mohave County Parks Department responded to the Kingman High School, located at 4182 N. Bank St.

To ensure the safety and security of students and staff, the school was locked down and a search of the school was conducted with the assistance of several area law enforcement officers.

The MCSO Dispatch Center had received a 911 call in reference to a subject on school grounds that was waving around a shotgun. The caller provided limited information and no other additional calls had been received.

The MCSO Detective Division is following up on leads and information relating to this incident. According to law enforcement, several students were questioned regarding the incident, however there are no suspects in custody at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to call the MCSO at 928-753-0753 or Mohave County Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

Kingman Unified School District also posted on their Facebook page to confirm students were safe and were released early for the rest of Thursday. Due to misinformation shared throughout the day, KUSD is asking the community to help debunk rumors.

“We continue to field rumors and inaccurate information coming from outside of the school and will work swiftly to correct this,” the KUSD post wrote.

Dozens of parents and family members of students gathered behind police tape on Bank Street to monitor the situation Thursday morning.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State