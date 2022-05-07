City of Kingman issues 22 building permits in the week ending May 6

Mohave County issued these building permits in the week ending May 6:

Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 1615 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; water line replacement from meter to home

Cavalier Construction Company: 8061 N. Avenida Baca Court, Kingman; 20 amp elec for GFI in bathroom

Jerrod Phett: Golden Valley; 400 AMP panel upgrade

WJH LLC DBA Wage Jurney Homes: 6600 S. Mystic Ave., Mohave Valley; new SFR, living 1373 sq ft, garage 400 sq ft, covered P/P 146 sq ft.

WJH LLC DBA Wade Jurney Homes: 6616 S. Mystic Ave., Mohave Valley; new SFR, living 1883 sq ft, garage 419 sq ft, covered P/P 181 sq ft.

WJH LLC DBA Wade Jurney Homes: Mohave Valley; new SFR, new SFR, living 1883 sq ft, garage 419 sq ft, covered P/P 181 sq ft.

WJH LLC DBA Wade Jurney Homes: Mohave Valley; new SFR, living 1883 sq ft, garage 419 sq ft, covered P/P 181 sq ft.

Century Communities: 6608 S. Mystic Ave., Mohave Valley; single family residence- standardized plans-living 1608 sq ft, garage 394, P/P 96

Jim Baldwin Roofing Inc.: 4181 N. Dewey Road, Golden Valley; re-roof 1 layer north side of garage & M/H only

Sunwest Enterprises Inc.: Golden Valley; 28 X 56 manufactured home with electrical

Discreet Electric Service: Kingman; 400 AMP elec

Parker Kevin L & Dawn M: 2426 E. Dawn Drive, Lake Havasu City; new gas line

Thurman Bob & Sheila: Mohave Valley; electric to garage (BLD-2021-03750)

Jerry Nunn: Dolan Springs, 200 AMP panel upgrade

Joseph T Laudel: 2285 E. Buckhorn Bend, Kingman; electric to detached garage

Jaks Electric: 5072 E. AJO Pl, Topock; electric panel replacement- 100 AMP

Kingman issued these building permits in the week ending May 6:

OnPar Home Improvements:2107 Davis Ave., Kingman; attached garage; $345.26

Mohave Shadez: 5299 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; awnings; $206.66

INTREX CORPORATION: 1285 Frankline Court, Kingman; awnings; $137.36

Mohave Shadez: 3306 Vitobello Way, Kingman; awnings; $229.76

Mohave Shadez: 3286 Amanda Ave., Kingman; awnings; $183.56

Mohave Shadez: 2013 Main Street, Kingman; awnings; $68.97

John K Hough: 107 Spring Street, Kingman; carport detach; $$275.96

Sequoia Homes LLC: 2347 Western Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $530.06

Angle Solar: 3298 Vitobello Way, Kingman; electric; $128

Angle Solar: 3290 Vitobello Way, Kingman; electric; $128

Mirowski Electric: 120 Oak Street, Kingman; electric; $183.56

Icon Power: 3073 Tanner Street N., Kingman; electric; $128

Icon Power: 3382 Mine Shaft Court, Kingman; electric; $128

Icon Power: 3334 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

Havasu Solar: 2042 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

Big Red Construction: 3674 N. Miller Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7,696.86

Big Red Consturction: 3684 N. Miller Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7696.86

Sequoia Homes LLC: 2347 Western Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,466.57

Havasu Solar: 2229 Florence Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

Titan Solar Power: 1740 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

Angle Solar: 3318 Roma Road, Kingman; electric; $128

Kingman issued these business licenses in the week ending May 6:

Brooke Hughes Consulting: 715 Ridgecrest Drive, Kingman; nutritional supplements

C Beebe Drywall: 4291 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; contractor

ClearSpan Structures International, Inc.: 1395 John Fitch Blvd., Kingman; installation sales & service

Crown Hill Plumbing Supply: 45625 N. Redoubt Road, Seligman; sales office

Darden Transportation Co.: 2250 Butler Ave., Kingman; transport service

E Concrete: 2707 Karen Ave., Kingman; contractor

Eco-Elegant Green Cleaners: 3990 N. Stockton Hill Road, Suite B, Kingman; cleaning services

Essential Esthetics by Brittany: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; beauty shop

JI Coatings LLC: 4844 E. 47th Lane, Yuma; contractor

New Horizons Roofing LLC: 670 Latigo Lane, Kingman; contractor

On Point Construction Inc.: 2202 Central Ave. #9, Nebraska; contractor

Puget Sound Services, Inc.: 244 Sydney Ave. N., Washington; contractor

Rehab Home Design Service & Repair: 603 N. 3rd, Kingman; handyman- home & garden

Sealy Welding: 4797 Scotty Drive, Kingman; welding repair services

Stephan McFall’s Electric LLC: 809 Linwood Drive, Paragould; construction

U.S. Bank, National Association: 3240 Stockton Hill Road; bank

Viramontes Cleaning: 3670 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; cleaning services

WATG Electric Inc.: 3396 Stocketon Hill Road, Kingman; construction