Kingman's ‘Fishing for Smiles’ sign-up set for June 4

KINGMAN – Kingman Elks Lodge #468 and Mohave Sportsman Club will host the “Fishing for Smiles” event for children ages 5-15.

On Saturday, June 4, children will fish and battle for trophies for the biggest fish and the heaviest fish caught. The event will be at Dunton Ranch on 22120 E. Fort Rock Road in Kingman.

According to a press release, only 100 kids can sign up. Registration will be held at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Health Fair on Saturday, May 21. The health fair will be at the Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive in Kingman. Look for Elks Lodge #468 tables from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Special Needs Community “Fishing for Smiles” day will be Tuesday, June 7. Free fishing and a BBQ lunch is open for everyone with special needs.

Release forms and rules will be provided at registration. Special needs participants will be registered separately at their day programs for their event.



The federal Bureau of Land Management will also be present with a reptile exhibit at Dunton Ranch along with the Elks volunteers.

For more information about the event or sign-ups contact Carolyn Lawson at 928-529-3149 or Mary Hamner at 928-377-7082