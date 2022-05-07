OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman's ‘Fishing for Smiles’ sign-up set for June 4

Kingman Elks Lodge #468 and Mohave Sportsman Club will host the “Fishing for Smiles” event for children ages 5-15 on Saturday, June 4 at Dunton Ranch. Registration will be held at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Health Fair on Saturday, May 21. The health fair will be at the Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Elks Lodge #468 and Mohave Sportsman Club will host the “Fishing for Smiles” event for children ages 5-15 on Saturday, June 4 at Dunton Ranch. Registration will be held at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Health Fair on Saturday, May 21. The health fair will be at the Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 7, 2022 6:23 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, May 7, 2022 6:58 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Elks Lodge #468 and Mohave Sportsman Club will host the “Fishing for Smiles” event for children ages 5-15.

On Saturday, June 4, children will fish and battle for trophies for the biggest fish and the heaviest fish caught. The event will be at Dunton Ranch on 22120 E. Fort Rock Road in Kingman.

According to a press release, only 100 kids can sign up. Registration will be held at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Health Fair on Saturday, May 21. The health fair will be at the Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive in Kingman. Look for Elks Lodge #468 tables from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Special Needs Community “Fishing for Smiles” day will be Tuesday, June 7. Free fishing and a BBQ lunch is open for everyone with special needs.

Release forms and rules will be provided at registration. Special needs participants will be registered separately at their day programs for their event.

The federal Bureau of Land Management will also be present with a reptile exhibit at Dunton Ranch along with the Elks volunteers.

For more information about the event or sign-ups contact Carolyn Lawson at 928-529-3149 or Mary Hamner at 928-377-7082

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State