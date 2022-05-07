Rants and Raves | May 8, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Kingman High School placed in lockdown – Sad! This story shows the lack of educated people in the town of Kingman, as they gather as a group down the road from a possible active shooter situation.

Scooters – Why is the person who sets them up putting them in the middle of the sidewalk?? That is for walking, not parking scooters.

William Ressegue letter: Get this straight – The political party you refer to doees not exist in Arizona. No party can cast the first stone as to not having wasteful spending. If you want to be persuasive get your facts straight.

Design contract – At the end of this article is a note saying City Council accepts $1,000 grant for “Buckle Up.” As long as folks including kids tear around Kingman in the back of pickup beds I find this ironic.

Of all the countries in the world, only nine have higher abortion rates than the U.S. They include Russia, Cuba and Sweden. Most countries are stunned at our abortion statistics. Thirty-one percent of all NYC pregnancies are aborted; same for New Jersey, New York and the District of Columbia.

Pedaling for Dollars: Kingman man, a retired physician, is riding across America to raise awareness and money for brain cancer research – So sorry to have missed Dr. Tedesco, my favorite doctor. He has been my hero for some 18 years; so stable, always there for you, helping you through and always missed. Prayers coming their way for a wonderful ride.

Lake Mead South Cove launch ramp – We’re losing Lake Mead as well as Lake Powell due to government mismanagement. For years all they did was watch it go down and did nothing. They should have throttled back years ago, but no. Now look what we’ve got.

Arizona officials blast state attorney general – It’s election time. Why would anyone believe a report from GOP Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who’s running for U.S. Senate? It should be required that the candidate must resign their state job when running for federal office.

Four candidates to speak at Mohave Republican Forum May meeting – What exactly are the “meeting costs?” The restaurant provides that room free of charge.

John Micek column: Hillary Clinton keeps getting it right – Thank you, Miner, for publishing a “unique” column. It’s only unique just because the Miner dared to publish it. Hoping for more diverse and “unique” articles and columns forcing area residents to broaden their minds. Good job, Miner.

John Micek column: Hillary Clinton keeps getting it right – Where did the Miner dig up this guy from? Was this column written by the DNC?

First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant – I, and others, agree in prayer daily for these poor people to be saved. Please join us. There is power in prayer. Meanwhile, there’s a story going around that Putin has just had cancer surgery. Interesting!