Restrictions take effect as Mohave County OKs wildfire pact

KINGMAN – Arizona fire restrictions took effect in Mohave County on Friday, May 7 as county officials renew wildfire agreements with state and federal agencies.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved two proposals that will continue firefighting agreements with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The announcement was followed Thursday by warnings of elevated fire risk this weekend in the areas of Kingman and Lake Havasu City, according to the National Weather Service.

Under the federal agreement, BLM fire officials will aid in protecting Hualapai Mountain Park this fire season at no cost to the county this year.

And under the county’s agreement with Arizona Fire Management, Mohave County will send firefighters to assist with wildfires statewide, with reimbursement from the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The agreement would also allow Mohave County to receive state and federal aid for mutual firefighting services in Mohave as well as other counties this fire season.

The agreements come more than a year after the devastating Flag Fire, which ultimately destroyed 1,265 acres of Mohave County wildland in the Hualapai Mountains.

According to statements last week by Forestry Department Public Information Officer Tiffany Davila, this year’s fire season – which typically begins in June – is expected to be similar to last year.

Fire restrictions began Thursday in the Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River district; as well as on state trust lands in 10 of Arizona’s 15 counties – including Mohave County.

Starting Thursday, open fires including charcoal, wood and stove fires will be prohibited except within developed recreation sites.

Smoking on state trust and BLM-managed lands (except within an enclosed vehicle or building) will also be prohibited.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves will be permitted, as will lanterns or heaters.

If using a portable stove, visitors to public lands are asked to ensure that the area is clear of grasses or other possible fire fuels.

For visitors to BLM lands within the agency’s Colorado River District, recreational target shooting will also be prohibited - and is always prohibited on state trust lands.

Discharging a firearm, gas gun or air rifle will be prohibited unless the shooter is engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal law.