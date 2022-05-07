OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wildfire, high-wind warnings in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday

Originally Published: May 7, 2022 6:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Hang on to your hats, don’t burn outside and keep your eyes open for wildfires.

That’s the advise of the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office, which has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning and a high wind advisory through 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Conditions – high winds, low humidity and ample, dry fuels in wooded areas – have placed the Kingman area in the warning zones.

According to NWS, southwest winds in the 20-35 mph range are expected, with afternoon humidity levels falling to as little 5%.

“Any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the weather service advised.

The wind advisory for Sunday takes effect 11 a.m. and lasts through 11 p.m. throughout the state’s northwest deserts.

“Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects,” the weather service wrote on its website.

