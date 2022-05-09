OFFERS
Red Flag fire warning in effect through 8 p.m. Monday, May 9

Originally Published: May 9, 2022 1:12 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire warning for the Kingman area through 8 p.m. Monday, May 9.

According to the NWS office in Las Vegas, conditions exist that would allow any wildfire that starts to spread rapidly.

Southwest winds of 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph are expected. The humidity is also low, ranging from 5% to 15% across the region, and helps create the potential for extreme fire behavior, NWS wrote on its website.

The rest of the week is projected to be sunny, breezy and cool, with the potential for patchy, blowing dust on Wednesday, May 11. Low temperatures will be in the 40s with highs in the 70s and high 60s.

