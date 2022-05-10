Boomer passes baton | MASCOT change: Mohave Community College mascot Boomer chooses cousin Blaze to fill his hooves

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College's mascot Boomer Bighorn is retiring June 30, and chose Blaze Bighorn from the southern Grand Canyon herd as the new MCC mascot.

Blaze is Boomer's cousin and happily accepted the position, according to a news release from MCC. Blaze always looked up to Boomer and dreamed of being the MCC mascot. Boomer will spend retirement relaxing and climbing mountains with loved ones.

Blaze is currently transitioning into the new position and Boomer is sticking around to help train Blaze on being the college mascot. His roles will include attending college and community events, and working on social media to help elevate the MCC pride and spirits.

"Being the mascot at MCC has been an incredible and memorable journey," said Boomer, who started as the college mascot more than two decades ago. "I will miss being around the students, faculty and staff every day, but I have great confidence Blaze will exceed everyone's expectations and be an excellent mascot."

Boomer will still make appearances from time to time and will assist the college by working remotely on the social media pages.



Blaze is a native Arizonan from the Grand Canyon near the south rim. In their free time bighorn enjoy mountain climbing, hanging out with friends and eating their favorite foods – grass, sage and cacti.



"I have big hooves to fill. I'm nervous but thrilled to be a part of the MCC family," said Blaze. "I've already met a lot of people at the college and I'm looking forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 MCC graduation ceremony on May 13. I'm also working out to get in better shape for the first MCC men's and women's soccer games in the fall of 2023, where I'll help pump up the crowd to cheer on our Bighorn athletes."