Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 10
Kingman woman arrested for knife, paraphernalia

Originally Published: May 10, 2022 6:20 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 10, 2022 6:24 PM

KINGMAN – On Monday, April 25 at around 5:30 p.m. the Kingman Police Department arrested Kristy P. Barker, age 55, on felony charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

According to a KPD press release, officers responded to a service station in the 900 block of W. Beale Street regarding reports of a female brandishing a knife against the store clerk. Upon arrival officers observed Barker walking away from the store, carrying a large knife.

The blade was estimated to be 12 inches. According to law enforcement, Barker immediately dropped the knife and surrendered to officers without incident.

It was determined that Barker allegedly brandished the knife when the store clerk told Barker that she was trespassing.

Barker was also allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia used to smoke methamphetamine.

Barker, who admitted involvement in the offense, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. No injuries were reported.

