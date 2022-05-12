OFFERS
Kingman Clean City award winners revealed

Kevin and Stephanie Wilkerson of Innovative Stoneworks and Landscaping recently accepted a Kingman Clean City Commission Community Recognition award. From left are Kingman Clean City Commission Vice-Chair Rod Obergh, Kevin Wilkerson, Stephanie Wilkerson, Clean City Commissioner Kathy Bowman, Clean City Chair Teresa Woods and Clean City Commissioner Randy Carpenter. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 12, 2022 4:41 p.m.

Brandon Turner, Chanel Turner and Christina Swift of Turner Hill Properties recently accepted a Kingman Clean City Commission Community Recognition award. From left are Clean City Commissioner Kathy Bowman, Brandon Turner, Chanel Turner, Christina Swift, Clean City Vice Chair Rod Obergh, Clean City Commission Chair Teresa Woods and Clean City Commissioner Randy Carpenter. (Courtesy photo)

KINGMAN - The City of Kingman Clean City Commission established the Community Recognition Awards Program to reward community organizations, civic organizations, private businesses and citizens for outstanding efforts in keeping Kingman clean with a Certificate of Appreciation.

The Clean City Commission recently awarded Innovative Stoneworks and Landscaping and Turner Hill Properties with their awards for outstanding efforts to improve the cleanliness and appearance of projects throughout the City of Kingman, according to a city press release.

The City of Kingman and the Clean City Commission recognize the need and desirability of a litter-free and aesthetically pleasing community. The application for the Certificate of Appreciation can be found on the city’s website at https://bit.ly/3yyuxNs.

