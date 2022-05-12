Kingman Clean City award winners revealed

KINGMAN - The City of Kingman Clean City Commission established the Community Recognition Awards Program to reward community organizations, civic organizations, private businesses and citizens for outstanding efforts in keeping Kingman clean with a Certificate of Appreciation.

The Clean City Commission recently awarded Innovative Stoneworks and Landscaping and Turner Hill Properties with their awards for outstanding efforts to improve the cleanliness and appearance of projects throughout the City of Kingman, according to a city press release.

The City of Kingman and the Clean City Commission recognize the need and desirability of a litter-free and aesthetically pleasing community. The application for the Certificate of Appreciation can be found on the city’s website at https://bit.ly/3yyuxNs.