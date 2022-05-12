OFFERS
Master Gardeners to host beneficial bug and bird workshop at Kingman Library

Mohave County Master Gardeners will host a beneficial insect workshop on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Mohave County Library at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 12, 2022 4:49 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, May 12, 2022 6:48 PM

KINGMAN – Mohave County Master Gardeners will host a butterflies, bees, birds and beneficial insect workshop.

The workshop is slated for Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mohave County Library at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.

According to a news release, attendees will learn what plants will “bring your garden alive” with a variety of bugs and birds.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

