Master Gardeners to host beneficial bug and bird workshop at Kingman Library

KINGMAN – Mohave County Master Gardeners will host a butterflies, bees, birds and beneficial insect workshop.

The workshop is slated for Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mohave County Library at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.

According to a news release, attendees will learn what plants will “bring your garden alive” with a variety of bugs and birds.

The workshop is free and open to the public.