Mohave Community College to graduate 600

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College is preparing to award degrees to over 600 students at the 51st Commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, May 13 at The Anderson Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.



Longtime MCC English faculty on the Kingman campus, Dr. John Kitts, has been named the Macebearer. According to a press release, Kitts has been the commencement announcer for many years and this will be his last year since he is retiring after 26 years at MCC.



The 2022 Commencement Student Speaker is Mailisa MacNally, a dental hygiene student who will earn her Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene degree. MacNally will speak in front of her peers and share words of encouragement as they go on to a university or join the workforce.

Tenny McWilliams has been named the Ellen Licari Service to Students Award winner. At Commencement she will be recognized for her positive influence on students. She is a Student Success Coach at the MCC Bullhead City campus where she provides support, inspiration and motivation for students.



This year students will hear from Nancy Mongeau, commencement guest speaker. She retired from the BHHS Legacy Foundation where she served as the vice president of Program Development for the Tri-State Region for 15 years.

MCC Founders Award recipients will also be recognized during the ceremony. This year’s recipients are Dr. Judy Selberg, Vance Miller and Nancy Mongeau. They have been selected for their outstanding service to the college and community.



During the ceremony, MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein will announce which student will be the recipient of the 2022 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award.



The Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award was established through an endowment gift to the MCC Foundation. It was provided by Dr. James H. Childe to honor the memory of his friend Kathy Hodel. She passed away in 2018, after a long battle with bone cancer.







Childe, a retired attorney and MCC instructor, gave nearly a quarter million dollars to establish the endowment. He chose to use this gift as a way to honor outstanding graduating MCC students, and Kathy for her countless hours and efforts working to help MCC and our local communities.

Kathy requested everyone remember the importance of service before self, and do what people can to help worthy causes in their own community.