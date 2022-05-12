Mohave County logs 119 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 119 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths in the county in the two-week period ending Wednesday, May 11.

It marked the most new cases and deaths in a reporting period since the county changed to two-week reporting intervals in late March. There were 94 new cases and four deaths in the two-week period ending Wednesday, April 27. When the virus peaked in January the county was averaging thousands of cases per week.

While cases are rising across the United States despite a lack of testing, Mohave County has been categorized as a low-transmission area for the past eight weeks by the Centers for Disease Control, county health officials reported.

The county wrote that the Omicron variants are dominant in the county, and that a majority of the deaths reported in the past two weeks have been residents in the 50-59 and 80-89 age groups. The average age of reported cases in May has dropped to 47.6 years, down from 54.3 years last month.

The locations of the new deaths and new cases are no longer reported by county health officials.

The death toll in the county since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago is now 1,454, while the number of cases has increased to 57,631 out of about 213,000 residents, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The Kingman medical service area leads the county with 14,978 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Bullhead City with 12,602 cases and Lake Havasu City with 12,467. Golden Valley has logged 2,671 cases.

The Kingman medical service area continues to lead the county with 349 deaths. Lake Havasu has experienced 251 deaths while the Bullhead City service area has suffered 319 deaths.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 46.6% of eligible county residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 75.6% vaccination rate achieved statewide. According to AZDHS, less than half of county residents – 82,952 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 419,538 tests have been conducted on county residents and 14.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide AZDHS was reporting 41 additional deaths and 5,490 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, May 11. More than 2,030,900 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 29,951 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 82 million confirmed cases and 999,053 deaths on Thursday, May 12.

John Hopkins was reporting more than 519 million cases and nearly 6.3 million deaths worldwide the morning of Thursday, May 12.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies and physician offices.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and a second booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines is now recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 50 and older if it’s been at least four months since they received their first booster shot.

To curtail virus spread, health officials recommend the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov.

Free N95 masks are also available to the public at some pharmacies and community health centers.