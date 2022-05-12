Mohave County Supervisors announce CDBG grant plans

KINGMAN – Mohave County is expected to receive approximately $470,373, including administration, in Fiscal Year 2022 Federal Community Development Block Grant funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account.

According to a news release from the county, the county also intends to apply for $500,000, including administration, for both FY2022 and FY2023 CDBG funds from the State Special Projects account. CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slums and blight or address urgent needs.

Based on citizen input as well as local and state planning objectives, three projects have been selected to be forwarded to the State of Arizona with a request for funding. A public hearing will be held at the regular Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, May 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Administration Building auditorium, 700 West Beale Street, Kingman to discuss the projects.

It is expected that the board will select the final projects at this hearing and adopt applicable resolutions. The potential CDBG projects are named and described as follows:

CDBG REGIONAL ACCOUNT

Project 1: Mohave County Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation: $250,705.86 – The money would provide OOHR repair grants of up to $30,000 each for approximately nine low-to-moderate income households who reside in the supervisorial districts of Mohave County with health/safety repairs, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and weatherization. Priority populations will include elderly, disabled, veterans, extremely low-income (30% AMI) populations and extremely low-income families with children under age 18.

Project 2: Hatch Valley Domestic Water Improvement District: $65,000 – Hatch Valley DWID is seeking money for water system infrastructure improvements to better serve the community of Truxton by purchasing and installing one back up commercial propane generator with a 1,000 gallon propane tank to supplement power providing vital water services during frequent power outages. The Hatch Valley DWID commits an additional $3000 towards the improvements. The improvements will ensure continued water service to approximately 57 households. A Special Survey was conducted to confirm Truxton meets the low/mod income statistics at 64%.

Project 3: Chloride Domestic Water Improvement District: $70,000 – Chloride DWID is seeking money for water system infrastructure improvements to better serve their community by purchasing and installing one commercial generator to supplement power during frequent power outages. The town of Chloride is currently on the HUD Low/Mod Income Summary Data sheet at 88.89%. The Chloride DWID commits an additional $7,000 to the improvements. The improvements will ensure continued water service to approximately 175 residents.

CDBG STATE SPECIAL PROJECT APPLICATION

$500,000 – Owner-Occupied Moderate Housing Rehabilitation for FY2022.

To provide on-going OOHR for approximately 12 low-income residents who reside in the supervisorial districts of Mohave County. Priority populations will include elderly, disabled, veterans, extremely low-income (30% AMI) populations and extremely low-income families with children under 18. Repairs include but are not limited to health/safety upgrades, heating/cooling, roofing, electrical, plumbing, ADA accessibility and weatherization.

$500,000– Owner-Occupied Moderate Housing Rehabilitation for FY2023.

To provide on-going OOHR for approximately 12 low-income residents who reside in the supervisorial districts of Mohave County. Priority populations will include elderly, disabled, veterans, extremely low-income (30% AMI) populations and extremely low-income families with children under 18. Repairs include but are not limited to health/safety upgrades, heating/cooling, roofing, electrical, plumbing, ADA accessibility and weatherization.

To review project applications, address grievances, or learn more about the CDBG Program please contact Jamie Bernier, Ggrants coordination specialist, at the Mohave County Community Services Department 700 West Beale St., Kingman or by calling 928-753-0723 Ext. 4215 or emailing BerniJ@mohave.gov.

Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations, or special language needs should contact Bernier at the above location at least 48 hours before the hearing.