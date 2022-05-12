Obituary | Lori Forsyth

Lori Forsyth passed away following an extensive journey with breast cancer the morning of April 28, 2022, in her home in St George, Utah surrounded by family.

She was born Lori Jeppson as an early Christmas gift to her parents Roland and Mary Anna Jeppson on Dec. 24, 1960, in Logan, Utah. She was the eldest of nine children -- seven brothers and one sister. A beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, teacher, nurse, advocate and friend, she spent her lifetime devoted to the service of those around her.

She was a dedicated student and graduated as the valedictorian of her high school. She met her first husband, Don Arlan Anderson, while in attendance at Utah State University where she graduated with bachelor’s degrees in both physics and mathematics. Together, they had three children that she raised with patience, discipline and love as a stay-at-home mother for many years before later returning to the workforce as a teacher and later a nurse. She earned several more degrees including her associates in nursing, her Master of Business Administration, and her Bachelor of Science in nursing. She gained three more children that she loved dearly through marriage to Bryan J. Forsyth on Jan. 1, 2011. She often commented on Bryan’s goodness of character; she loved him deeply.

Lori was immersed in the Christian community as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she found lifelong support. She was a celebrated nurse at Intermountain Healthcare and prided herself in her work ethic and devotion to her craft. She was a teacher at her core and mentored in all capacities of life, advocating for those that could not for themselves. She was a walking example of Christlike love for her fellow man.

To know Lori was to love her. She had a magnetic personality, a vivacious smile and an energy for life that rivaled those decades younger. She had a passion for travel and learning and spent her days in pursuit of education and the collection of memories. She traveled extensively often serving as she went. The world is a better place because of the footprints she left on her journey through life.



Lori Jeppson Forsyth is survived by her husband, Bryan J. Forsyth; and his three children, Zach Forsyth, Brenna Powell, and Anna Harrison; as well as her own three children, Amerest Reeder, Cydney Holt and Mason Anderson; 22 grandchildren (with another very near arrival) and eight siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services in honor of Lori will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Foremaster Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1750 East Foremaster Drive, St. George, Utah 84790. Viewings will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., and Friday, prior to services, from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at the church. Following the services, interment will at the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 East 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.