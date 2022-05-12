OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Manuela M. Banuelos

Manuela M. Banuelos

Manuela M. Banuelos

Originally Published: May 12, 2022 6:01 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, we said good-bye to the matriarch of our family. Manuela M. Banuelos went home to our heavenly father at 98.

Manuela was born in El Paso, Texas on May 31, 1923. This is also where she had met her husband, Francisco Banuelos, and raised their four children.

She is survived by her sister Dolores Cuellar; two daughters, Gloria Valles (David) and Irma Ivory (Gary); two sons, Frank Banuelos (Bertha) and Richard Banuelos (Rosemarie); nine grandchildren, Christine Valles, David Valles, Katie Zumwalt, Matthew Ivory, Lorraine Mercedes, Emily Barron, Frank Banuelos, Jessie Onate and Junior Onate; 16 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Amado and Eusebia Mendez, her husband Francisco Banuelos, and her sister Andrea Alvarez.

Although we will miss her dearly, her spirit lives in our hearts and all those she touched.

The service will be on May 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State