Obituary | Manuela M. Banuelos

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, we said good-bye to the matriarch of our family. Manuela M. Banuelos went home to our heavenly father at 98.



Manuela was born in El Paso, Texas on May 31, 1923. This is also where she had met her husband, Francisco Banuelos, and raised their four children.

She is survived by her sister Dolores Cuellar; two daughters, Gloria Valles (David) and Irma Ivory (Gary); two sons, Frank Banuelos (Bertha) and Richard Banuelos (Rosemarie); nine grandchildren, Christine Valles, David Valles, Katie Zumwalt, Matthew Ivory, Lorraine Mercedes, Emily Barron, Frank Banuelos, Jessie Onate and Junior Onate; 16 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Amado and Eusebia Mendez, her husband Francisco Banuelos, and her sister Andrea Alvarez.

Although we will miss her dearly, her spirit lives in our hearts and all those she touched.



The service will be on May 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.