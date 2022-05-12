Obituary | Roldan “Don” Munoz

Roldan “Don” Munoz of Kingman, Arizona was born Feb. 2, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on May 5, 2022.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Annette; four children, Lorraine Wilson, Roldan (Teresa) Munoz, Sherry Munoz and William Munoz; two grandchildren, Brooke (Curtis) Parks and Sophie Trusing; one great-grandson, Curtis Parks; sister Pam (Michael) Velasco and brother Roboam (Lina) Munoz.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Isabel and Pilar Munoz, brother Romeo (Dawn) Munoz, sister Rhoda (Antonio) Perez and a grandson, Sean Wilson.

Don retired as a police officer for the Illinois Central Railroad – Metra Commuter Division in 2002. He spent his retirement years in Kingman enjoying his woodworking hobby, cooking for friends and family, and enjoying the country life.

He passed away after a short illness. No memorial service is planned.

If you wish to make any donations in memory of Don, please make them to your local animal shelter or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.