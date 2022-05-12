OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Roldan “Don” Munoz

Roldan “Don” Munoz

Roldan “Don” Munoz

Originally Published: May 12, 2022 5:25 p.m.

Roldan “Don” Munoz of Kingman, Arizona was born Feb. 2, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on May 5, 2022.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Annette; four children, Lorraine Wilson, Roldan (Teresa) Munoz, Sherry Munoz and William Munoz; two grandchildren, Brooke (Curtis) Parks and Sophie Trusing; one great-grandson, Curtis Parks; sister Pam (Michael) Velasco and brother Roboam (Lina) Munoz.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Isabel and Pilar Munoz, brother Romeo (Dawn) Munoz, sister Rhoda (Antonio) Perez and a grandson, Sean Wilson.

Don retired as a police officer for the Illinois Central Railroad – Metra Commuter Division in 2002. He spent his retirement years in Kingman enjoying his woodworking hobby, cooking for friends and family, and enjoying the country life.

He passed away after a short illness. No memorial service is planned.

If you wish to make any donations in memory of Don, please make them to your local animal shelter or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State