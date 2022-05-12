Obituary | Symon Bruce Uhl-Miller

Symon Bruce Uhl-Miller became the hero he had always dreamed of and talked about becoming on March 20, 2022. Symon gave the gift of life through organ donation in the State of Florida after passing away in Lakeland, Florida.

Symon was born to Jenifer Uhl-Miller and Bruce Miller on May 11, 2000 in Victorville, California. Symon was a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and dear friend to many.

Symon grew up in Kingman after the Uhl-Miller family relocated to Kingman in 2010. Symon lit up any room he walked into with his bright and intelligent personality. Symon loved many things to include his family and pets, airsoft, Star Wars, axolotls, and so much more. Symon could educate anyone on the things he loved. Symon always strived to reach his dreams and goals. Symon achieved his goal of working his dream job at Legoland in Florida.

Symon is survived by his parents, Jenifer Uhl-Miller and Bruce Miller; his sisters Madelynn Uhl-Miller (Michael Hamilton) and Hannah Uhl-Miller; his nieces Prudynce, Gwendolyn and Juniper; grandparents, Ted and Patricia Uhl; and grandmother Joanne Miller. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his brother Geoffrey and his grandfather Jerry.

If you would like to honor Symon, the family asks that you consider organ and/or blood donation in Symon’s name.

A celebration of life service will be held at Firefighter’s Memorial Park on May 14, 2022 at 2 p.m.