OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Academy softball squad to play for a Class 2A state championship

Originally Published: May 13, 2022 11:42 a.m.

PHOENIX – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School softball team will play for a state title today.

The Lady Tigers, who came into the tournament seeded fifth, knocked off top-seeded Benson 3-0 on Thursday night to advance to the championship game. No statistics were available.

Academy, which has already knocked off the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds, will play No. 2 Round Valley for the state Class 2A title on Thursday. The first pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. at the Farrington Softball Stadium on the campus of Arizona State University.

The Lady Tigers are 16-3 overall under head coach Annette McCord. They’ve won 12 consecutive games in a streak that began on April 1.

The Round Valley Elks are 16-1 this season. Their only loss was 4-1 to Benson on March 14. They advanced to the finals with a 5-4 win over No. 6 Willcox on Thursday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State