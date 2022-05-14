Diet tip of the week: There’s good stress and bad stress

Do you find yourself stressed out and eating when you aren’t even hungry?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Many people turn to food to ease their stress. Not only does this interfere with your weight loss efforts by adding extra calories, it doesn’t help with your stress levels either. For one reason, food will not solve whatever issue is upsetting you. Research also shows that stress slows down our metabolism and causes our bodies to release hormones that promote the storage of fat.

Researchers investigated the effects of overeating and eating less on the effects of mental stress. They measured physiological effects of stress such as heart rate, blood pressure and blood levels of stress hormones. Researchers found that people who overate carbohydrates and fats did not reduce any physiological effects of stress. On the other hand, those who were placed on a restricted diet showed improvement in measures of mental stress.

Stress has a negative influence on our bodies and our weight loss efforts. Research shows that overeating does not help reduce these negative effects. However, being on a diet has been shown to help with our stress levels. So, if you’re feeling bad, work on solving the root of your problem and stick to your weight-loss program. You will feel a lot better emotionally and improve your health and appearance physically as you continue to lose weight.

What about physical stress? What does it do to our bodies? As research has already shown that emotional stress negatively impacts our weight loss efforts physical stress does quite the opposite. When we put our bodies under physical stress by exercising, we are burning additional calories, and boosting our metabolism. We are also building strength, flexibility and endurance. Think for a moment what that does for our mental well-being. Physical activity is essential to keeping our calorie-burning muscles, heart, lungs and bones strong. We might think of physically stressing our body as tiring and a lot of work, however, it can reduce emotional stress and improve our energy levels!

If you think you are too old or not prepared to take on an exercise routine, think again. Studies show that a person can gain benefits from exercise at any age. Furthermore, no matter how busy your schedule is, short five- or 10-minute sessions of physical activity are still beneficial. You don’t need equipment or a membership at the gym to take a walk, do sit-ups or push-ups, or walk up and down a staircase. So, stop stressing yourself out by thinking of excuses not to exercise. Start physically stressing your body to improve your health and weight-loss progress!

