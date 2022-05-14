Homicide suspect returns to Mohave County, charged in 2005 crime

The suspect in a 2005 Lake Havasu City homicide has been extradited to stand trial in Mohave County.

California resident Stacy Childs, 60, of Santa Cruz, arrived at Mohave County Jail on Monday, where he remains in custody on charges of second-degree murder. According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout, Childs has yet to make an initial appearance in Mohave Superior Court, but he could be indicted as soon as next week. Childs has been charged with the murder of 45-year-old Barbara I. Kalow, of Ottawa, who was vacationing in Havasu at the time of her death.

As of earlier this month, Childs was scheduled to appear for a June 3 extradition hearing in Santa Cruz District Court. But according to Claerhout, Childs did not challenge his extradition, and was returned to Mohave County on Monday to stand trial without the need for such a hearing.

The case began in early April, 2005, when Kalow stayed at the Windsor Inn, on London Bridge Road. Her body was found by housekeeping staff days after her arrival, and her vehicle was determined to be missing from the hotel’s parking lot. An autopsy showed that Kalow died from forced asphyxiation.

Lake Havasu City Police investigators sought Kalow’s vehicle after her death, which was later found abandoned on Interstate 15 in California. Pieces of the vehicle, including its steering wheel, were processed for possible fingerprint and DNA evidence that could potentially identify Kalow’s killer.

That evidence may ultimately have led to Childs’ arrest last month, when Lake Havasu City Police detectives and California investigators served a warrant at his home.

At the time of Kalow’s death, the homicide was believed to be a crime of opportunity, and that Kalow did not know her killer.

According to Arizona Supreme Court case records, an initial felony complaint against Childs was filed in Lake Havasu City Justice Court on April 25. As of Tuesday, no bond has been set for Childs’ possible release from custody.