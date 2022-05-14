OFFERS
Kingman police investigate death in Bullhead City police van

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 14, 2022 6:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City police officers who were transporting him to the Mojave County jail.

The 35-year-old Bullhead City man who was arrested on an aggravated assault charge in a hospital emergency room Thursday night is suspected to have killed himself in the police van, Bullhead City police said Friday.

Kingman police are investigating the in-custody death. The victim's name has not been released.

The transport officer reported the man described as a transient was unresponsive upon arrival at the jail about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Bullhead City police said.

He had been booked at the police station after he was arrested about 7 p.m. at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, where he was accused of assaulting an emergency room technician, police said.

