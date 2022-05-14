OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center to host 28th annual kids health and safety fair

Kingman Regional Medical Center will host its 28th Annual Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. on Saturday, May 21 at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 14, 2022 6:30 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, May 14, 2022 6:47 PM

KINGMAN - Kingman Regional Medical Center will host its 28th Annual Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. on Saturday, May 21 at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

Children and parents can visit over 40 booths from local organizations with opportunities for learning and fun, according to a news release. Families will receive information about children’s safety, health and nutrition.

Vehicles from the Kingman Police Department and Kingman Fire Department will be present, along with helicopters from Guardian Air and Care Flight.

There will be games and craft projects for children, and dozens of organizations will offer information on children’s activities and services in the community, including sports sign-ups and summer programs.

The event is free and open to the public with food, prizes and fun. Call KRMC Public Relations at 928-263-3873 for more information.

