Kingman Tractor Supply store opens new garden center

The Tractor Supply garden center has a variety of plants and gardening gear. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

The Tractor Supply garden center has a variety of plants and gardening gear. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: May 14, 2022 5:43 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, May 14, 2022 6:47 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Tractor Supply announced their store at 3136A North Stockton Hill Road in Kingman is now home to a new garden center loaded with backyard and country-living essentials.

According to a Tractor Supply news release, the garden center offers an expansive new assortment of lawn and garden products, including annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables.

Customers will also find items from national brands such as Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables, as well as new options for professional landscapers.

“Our customers rely on Tractor Supply for everything they need for the ‘Out Here’ lifestyle. With this huge new garden center, we can take that a step further,” said Dusty Pate, manager of the Kingman Tractor Supply store. “Customers can consider this dedicated space their home for plants, lawn and gardening supplies. The Garden Center offers everything from the essentials to items customers didn’t even know they needed. We are excited to share our new facility with them and hope to welcome in both familiar and new faces from the Kingman community.”

Kingman Tractor Supply serves the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers can shop for a wide range of products including work-wear and boots, equine and pet supplies, zero turns and riding mowers, pet food, lawn and garden supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.

The Kingman store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

