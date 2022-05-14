Kingman’s having a heat wave

KINGMAN – Summer has arrived, with temperatures expected to rise to over 90 degrees in the Kingman area every day through Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, it will be 96 degrees in Kingman today, Sunday, May 15. It will be both hot and windy, with a east-northeast wind of 8-18 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

For the rest of the week, the high temperature is supposed to reach 93 on Monday, and 91 on Tuesday through Thursday, before falling off to a still-balmy 86 degrees on Friday, May 20.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. No precipitation is forecast.