‘Learn to Fly’ event is May 21

KINGMAN – Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765 will host a “Learn to Fly” event for adults ages 18 and up in the community to learn the basics of flying and how to pursue a pilot license.

Dave Amspoker of the EAA said the event on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon is free and open to the public. It will be held at the EAA Hanger at 4460 Flightline Drive in Kingman. Attendees will learn about what it takes to get private, sports and commercial licenses.

“We’ll have some instructors teach and they will get a basic taste of what they need to know,” Ampoker said about what attendees will get out of the event.

Along with a free information session, attendees will also get free text books on requirements for licensing. People will learn the hours needed for training, career options and how a plane flies. Amspoker also said there could be an opportunity to fly in a plane with an instructor.

“We’ll be able to tell them what they need to do in ground school,” Amspoker said.