Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley resigns

KINGMAN – Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley announced her resignation on Friday, May 13 and is scheduled to leave her post later this year.

Burley served as the county’s health director for four years, and county officials say she was instrumental in guiding efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Mohave County for nearly four years, and to work alongside the amazingly talented staff and leadership at the county and within Public Health,” Burley said in a news release.

“I will cherish the professional relationships with community partners developed through our collaborative work to improve and protect the health of our residents,” she continued.

Residents haven’t always made that easy, however. As the impact of the coronavirus peaked in late 2020 and early 2021, Burley was herself subject to insults and criticism from county residents due to ongoing restrictions imposed by the Arizona Governor’s Office.

Now, Burley hopes to spend more time with family and friends before deciding what path her career holds next for her.

“This was a difficult decision, but I am looking forward to starting a new chapter in my life,” Burley said.

Mohave County Manager Sam Elters praised Burley’s performance during a trying time for county officials as well as residents.

“She served the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and county residents extremely well, navigating the public through a difficult time and got us through it,” Elters said. “We will miss her and wish her well in her future endeavors and journey of life. She led her department with integrity, good will and grace.”

According to Elters, the county is soon expected to seek new candidates for the role of Mohave County’s health director; with internal and external candidates to be considered. Elters hopes a new candidate may be hired weeks before Aug. 5, which will be Burley’s final day.