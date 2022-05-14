OFFERS
Obituary | George Patrick Hale

George Patrick Hale

George Patrick Hale

Originally Published: May 14, 2022 5:53 p.m.

George Patrick Hale, 65, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on April 26, 2022 after a brave battle with COVID.

George will be deeply missed by many. He leaves behind his two sons, Matthew and Austin, along with five beautiful grandchildren. He also leaves behind a beloved niece, Adrienne, Uncle Buzz of Sierra Vista and Aunt Libby of Bisbee, Arizona. Not to be forgotten is his rescue cat, Kitty Cat, who George loved very much.

George is preceded in death by his father, Max; his mother, Marie; and his big brother, David. George was very talented not only in his competitive sports that he participated in, but his gift for turning a simple piece of wood into a great work of art.

George loved his music, especially old school rock and roll. His talents included his joy of singing his favorite songs at his karaoke spots in Pismo Beach, California, where he lived many years before moving to Bisbee, Arizona, where George had been residing the last two years.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 309 E. Spring St., Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear …

