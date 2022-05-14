OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Phoenix smuggler gets 6 years

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 14, 2022 5:52 p.m.

TUCSON – A judge has sentenced a 21-year-old Phoenix man to more than six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a human smuggling operation he was running that led to a fatal crash involving a driver he recruited via Snapchat.

Isaiah Lorenzo Brinkley had pleaded guilty to to conspiracy to smuggle immigrants for profit that placed lives in jeopardy and resulted in death. He was sentenced by a federal judge in Tucson on Friday.

The charges stem from a January 2020 incident where a driver Brinkley recruited was carrying two Columbian immigrants fled from Border Patrol checkpoint near the southern Arizona community of Why.

Court documents and a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said the driver crashed his Honda Pilot after a short pursuit and the driver and one of the Columbian immigrants were killed. The surviving immigrant was seriously injured and records show the dead immigrant was their father.

Investigators determined that Brinkley was running the smuggling operation and recruited the driver via Snapchat, court records show. Brinkley admitted he was being paid about $3,900 per immigrant and up to $12,000 per trip to bring immigrants from the border to inland areas.

Brinkley had a previous misdemeanor conviction for smuggling immigrants, and was facing aggravated armed robbery charges when he was arrested. Records also show he kept running the smuggling operation for several weeks after the fatal crash.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State