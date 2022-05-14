Rants and Raves | May 15, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Gary Waters Community View: All aboard the auto train – I have no idea if this would be a viable enterprise but at least someone is thinking. The people who could make something like this happen should be looking into it to see if it is a worthwhile endeavor.

Too many kids having kids in Kingman – I see it so much in this town. People who look like they are still in high school have two or three kids already. I’m glad I had more self-control and sense when I was in my teens and 20s.

I love dogs but not in the grocery stores and restaurants. These are not service dogs. Where is the health department? It is gross to see these dogs in shopping carts and in restaurants on floors and tables where food is served.

Where are the parents? – It would be real nice to come home from work and enjoy a quiet evening and dinner with family and friends without listening to a dirt bike running all over the neighborhood. It is extremely discourteous.

Michael Reagan column: Thank God I was adopted – The fact that there are 400,000 children in foster care “waiting for forever homes” speaks to the truth that children are abandoned by “pro-lifers” after birth. The majority of pro-lifers don’t support any safety net measures for children and families.

Terri Matson letter: Hire a retiree – I agree with this writer. I’m retired and do not want a job but many retirees do and could do a much better job than the people stores have now. All of the writer’s points are valid reasons to hire retirees.

Tom Ciardullo letter: We need to think on our own – Are you kidding? Nobody set us free more than Donald Trump. Jobs, energy independence. I dare you to look up his list of accomplishments. They are staggering. The Democrat party is so far left, so un-American, that’s also staggering.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting – Ron Gould is giving each of his constituents $168 from federal funds. Notices were sent out to notify the eligible. Workers were hired to process the checks. The checks were sent. Where is the money to process this benevolence coming from?

Jan Thomas letter: Wind is a fact of life – The wind has always been here, we know that. Trees won’t stop the water being sucked dry either.

Andy Worth letter: Supporting the big lie – Just another smug Democrat who thinks he knows more than anyone else. If Mr. Worth thinks the Democrats are offering democracy or freedom to anyone other than the “elites” he is in for a sad awakening. Read some history!

Mohave County reporting COVID stats every two weeks – COVID rates around the country are rising. The county’s choice to only report the stats every two weeks and not report the number of cases and deaths per community is a mistake. The state reports every week and so should the county.