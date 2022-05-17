OFFERS
Wed, May 18
Mohave Community College Nursing Pinning Ceremony

Mohave Community College Nursing program hosted a pinning ceremony for graduating students on the Kingman campus. Front row from left are Brooke Humbers, Juanita Contreras and Amberlynn Chang. Middle row from left are Tuesday Querio, Crystal Cardenas, Mariah Perea, Casey Ruegsegger, Tara Edwards, Lisa Pearson, Lucy Nelson, Frederick Franco and Bolajoko Lee. Back row from left are Stephanie Gilbert, Haley Cave, Mitchell LoBue, Joshua Kyzer, Tyler Julle, David Mizrahi, Christopher Elliott and Amanda-Dawn Graymountain. (MCC photo)

Originally Published: May 17, 2022 5:28 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 17, 2022 5:47 PM

Mohave Community College Nursing program hosted a pinning ceremony for graduating students on the Kingman campus. A pinning ceremony is a traditional way of new incoming nurses being welcomed into the nursing profession. The ceremony was for the Registered Nursing and Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) programs. Attendees were greeted by Dr. June Weiss, director of nursing, and Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, MCC president.

