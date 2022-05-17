Mohave Community College Nursing Pinning Ceremony
Originally Published: May 17, 2022 5:28 p.m.
Updated as of Tuesday, May 17, 2022 5:47 PM
Mohave Community College Nursing program hosted a pinning ceremony for graduating students on the Kingman campus. A pinning ceremony is a traditional way of new incoming nurses being welcomed into the nursing profession. The ceremony was for the Registered Nursing and Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) programs. Attendees were greeted by Dr. June Weiss, director of nursing, and Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, MCC president.
