OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Abortion rights group files longshot Arizona initiative bid

A newly organized group of abortion rights supporters has filed an initiative that seeks to amend the Arizona Constitution to protect the right to abortion. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is pictured. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

A newly organized group of abortion rights supporters has filed an initiative that seeks to amend the Arizona Constitution to protect the right to abortion. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is pictured. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 18, 2022 9:57 a.m.

PHOENIX - A newly organized group of abortion rights supporters on Tuesday filed an initiative that seeks to amend the Arizona Constitution to protect the right to abortion.

The effort by a group called Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom is a longshot to make the ballot, since the group needs to collect more than 356,000 signatures from registered voters by July 7. Initiative proponents often aim to collect at least an extra 30% over the minimum as a buffer, meaning the group needs about 460,000.

The move comes in response to the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that suggested the high court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that gave women a constitutional right to get an abortion. The final ruling is expected to be released by late June. Also driving the push is a new Arizona law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about seven weeks before current law allows.

Arizona has a pre-statehood law that makes all abortions illegal that is expected to go back in force if Roe is overturned.

Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom and a board member of Planned Parenthood Arizona, said a coalition of abortion rights supporters quickly formed when the draft high court opinion was leaked.

“We all decided that we can’t sit around and do nothing, that we have to act now,” McManus said. “As soon as this goes into effect, people’s lives are going to be irreversibly harmed.”

Arizona is one of at least 26 states that have either “trigger” laws that would ban all abortions if Roe is struck down or “zombie” laws like Arizona's pre-Roe law that has not been enforceable since 1973, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports reproductive rights.

McManus said Arizona is one of just three states with those laws that also allows citizens to write their own laws or amend their constitution.

The proposed constitutional amendment would forbid any government interference in a woman's reproductive health decisions and allow abortions until the fetus is viable, considered at about 23 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. It would allow abortions after that time if the life or health of the mother is at risk, and also bar any limits on contraception.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State