Wed, May 18
Red flag fire warning for Kingman area on Thursday, May 19

Originally Published: May 18, 2022 10:57 a.m.

KINGMAN – A red flag fire warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 in the Kingman area.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, a combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures means any fire that develops has the potential to spread rapidly and behave erratically.

Winds from the southwest and west will blow at 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Afternoon humidity levels will drop to as low as 5%, and high temperatures will reach into the low 90s, according to NWS.

Starting Friday temperatures will moderate, with forecast highs through Sunday ranging from 85 to 88 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

