Briefs: Mavericks fined 2nd time for breaking bench rules at Suns

The Dallas Mavericks were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday, May 18 for a second violation of bench decorum during their Western Conference semifinal series against Phoenix. (Photo by David Herrera, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3Lp4sTG)

The Dallas Mavericks were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday, May 18 for a second violation of bench decorum during their Western Conference semifinal series against Phoenix. (Photo by David Herrera, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3Lp4sTG)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 19, 2022 5:47 p.m.

NEW YORK – The Dallas Mavericks were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a second violation of bench decorum during their Western Conference semifinal series against Phoenix.

The second fine, twice as much as the first, was issued after Dallas' blowout Game 7 victory in Phoenix that sent the Mavericks to the West finals against Golden State. Game 1 of that series was Wednesday night in San Francisco.

The league said players and a member of the coaching staff stood for extended periods, were too far from the bench area and encroached on the court during game action. Dallas beat Phoenix 123-90 on Sunday night.

The previous fine was issued after Game 2 in Phoenix, won by the Suns 129-109 for a 2-0 series lead. The Mavericks rallied by winning four of the last five games.

