OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | No-plan Biden strikes again

Originally Published: May 19, 2022 5:56 p.m.

Thanks, President Biden, for once again putting illegals above actual United States citizens. In this case, even worse, United States babies. But then, Biden also doesn't think much of babies in the womb, either.

Last November, Biden's FDA shut down number one U.S. baby formula manufacturer Abbott (43%) on a tip of contamination when two babies became sick and two died. No provision at all to backfill that 43% was made by the Biden administration in spite of the fact it was determined very quickly that no evidence linked Abbott to the deaths.

And as new mothers nationwide scramble to find life-saving formula for their babies, the Biden FDA has still not allowed Abbott to reopen.

But we now learn, thanks to Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-Florida) that there's a tractor-trailer filled with pallets packed with baby formula in McAllen, Texas, for illegals’ babies. Pictures included. And border patrol agents are now not allowed to go into storerooms on the border for fear they'll rat on the Biden administration providing formula for illegals while U.S. citizens do without.

This is outrageous! Could somebody please tell Joe Biden he didn't take an oath to illegals; he took an oath to United States citizens?

We didn't used to be a third world country but I am in great fear for us now with crime out of control, gas and grocery prices sky high, Biden's open southern border with God only knows who coming in from 151 different countries, 100,000 deaths from fentanyl smuggled through that open border which is basically run by cartels, people living on streets, garbage being taught to children as young as 4 years old in our schools, criminals walking free in liberal states, Biden's spending out of control, and now this.

Linda Athens

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State