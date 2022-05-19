OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | South Kingman should host fairgrounds

Originally Published: May 19, 2022 5:53 p.m.

A new location for the Mohave County Fairgrounds? How about North Central Street on the east, Hualapai Mountain Road on the south, Karen Avenue on the north and Indigo Street on the west.

It already has an ATV/UTV/BMX track, right in the middle of a new housing tract.

Just don't bother to barbecue at 5 p.m. unless you like dust and dirt on your steaks and burgers. And forget the decibel levels. But that's OK; they have their rights, too.

Think of the money the county would save by not moving to Golden Valley. The track is already in place.

It will be kind of like living next to the existing county fairgrounds. What a great place to live! Just don't try to have peace in your own backyard. There are too many people having fun of their own on the other side of the fence.

So, let's move the county fairgrounds to south Kingman and save money.

George Magnera

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State