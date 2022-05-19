Letter | South Kingman should host fairgrounds

A new location for the Mohave County Fairgrounds? How about North Central Street on the east, Hualapai Mountain Road on the south, Karen Avenue on the north and Indigo Street on the west.

It already has an ATV/UTV/BMX track, right in the middle of a new housing tract.

Just don't bother to barbecue at 5 p.m. unless you like dust and dirt on your steaks and burgers. And forget the decibel levels. But that's OK; they have their rights, too.

Think of the money the county would save by not moving to Golden Valley. The track is already in place.

It will be kind of like living next to the existing county fairgrounds. What a great place to live! Just don't try to have peace in your own backyard. There are too many people having fun of their own on the other side of the fence.

So, let's move the county fairgrounds to south Kingman and save money.

George Magnera

Kingman