KINGMAN – Kingman will never forget the 11 volunteer firefighters who lost their lives in the Doxol explosion in 1973. The “Never Forget 11 5K” race will honor their memory.

The run starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at NAPA Auto Parts on Andy Devine Avenue and ends at Firefighter’s Memorial Park.

Call 928-600-1893 for more information.