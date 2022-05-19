Obituary | Kathleen Kelley

Kathleen Kelley, 93, was the first of five children born to Joseph Arthur and Clarice Denton. Born on Aug. 18, 1928 in Leicester, England, she is survived by her four loving children: John Kenneth Kelley, Linda Kathleen Kelley, Karran Kay (Ross) Smith, and Kim Kelley.

She has nine grandchildren: Lisha (Larry) Newell, John Thomas (Erika) Kelley, Frank (Jeanna) Kelley, Kelley Kent Smith, John Wesley (Brenda) Ainlay, Stacy (Kent) Burns, Kody (Linda) Dutton, Kasey (Charlie) Dutton and Cory Dutton. She is also survived by her brother Alec (Anna Mae) Denton and her sister, Audrey James.

Kathleen was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Kenneth Keith Kelley; her mother and father, and two brothers.

Kathleen and Ken moved to Kingman in 1962 where Ken was a foreman for Isbell Construction Company and opened up the Mineral Park mine for Duval.

They had their home built at 2017 Hope Avenue and moved in on Feb. 5, 1963. They lived there 53 years.

Kathleen was an absolute marvelous cook! Her hot cakes, mince tarts and red velvet cakes had us all clamoring for more!

Kathleen and Ken were a dynamic duo! They were instrumental in getting the Kingman Bowling alley built in 1963 so that they could enjoy their favorite sport. Kathleen was the secretary for every league that signed up. She was meticulous and analytical with numbers. She was the secretary for the Kingman Women's Bowling Association for five years. Her highest game was a 227.

In 1976, Kathleen opened a Mode O Day store downtown and truly enjoyed the retail business.

The Kelleys loved traveling and went to Aruba, England, Paris, and Alaska as well as to Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego and Tulsa for national bowing tournaments.

Kathleen passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Mesa on May 13, 2022.

Services will be June 4, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 610 Eastern St., Kingman, Arizona.

Viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Service at 10 a.m.