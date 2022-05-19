Public meeting set for May 25 on South Cove launch issue

KINGMAN – At the request of Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 there will be a public meeting May 25 at the BOS auditorium, 700 West Beale St.

This will be a community meeting to discuss waterways and recreation challenges, according to a Bishop news release.

Attending will be Justin Pattison, acting deputy superintendent of the Lake Mead National Recreational Area; and Mike Bernardo, deputy chief Boulder Canyon Operations Office, Region 8, Lower Colorado Basin, Department of the Interior.

They will give a presentation and then answer questions about what’s being planned as far as the water levels of Lake Mead, and what impacts that will have on watercraft and angler recreation on Lake Mead, specifically South Cove.

Currently the water level at South Cove on Lake Mead is near the 1,050 elevation mark, which, according to Pattison, is as far as the LMNRA is planning to provide for any area that watercraft owners can launch from.

Pattison stated in a text: “I am not aware of any current formal closure plans by NPS as it relates to launching motorized boats at South Cove. However, below 1,050 feet, and even now at 1,053, local conditions (topography and geology) are likely to make launching certain vessels challenging if not impossible as the water continues to decline.

Here is a summary of planning to date for the South Cove launch ramp:

– 2005 environmental assessment (plan down to 1,050'), P. 4 – "Four launch ramps would be extended at their existing locations at Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay, South Cove,and Temple Bar.

Topographic conditions at Callville Bay and South Cove do not permit extending existing ramps to elevation 1,050 feet. To support boat launching to a water elevation of 1,050 feet six new low-water launch ramps would be constructed and access provided at Stewarts Point, Echo Bay, South Cove, Boulder Harbor, Government Wash,and Callville Bay.

– 2018 environmental assessment (plan from 1,050 feet down to 950 feet), P. 13 – "South Cove and Boulder Harbor are expected to have developed ramp access down to a water elevation of 1,070 feet. Below this elevation there would be no further launch-ramp development.

– 2018 environmental assessment, Public Comment (2019 finding of no significant impact, P. 8) - Twenty-seven comments, each addressing the negative impacts of closing the South Cove boat ramp at this level.

– 2019 finding of no significant impact, P. 8 – The park’s 2005 general management plan amendment identifies that a new ramp would be constructed at South Cove one-half mile south of the existing ramp with parking to allow for continued launching. While slopes may lessen below 1,050 feet at the new location, launching would continue to be authorized at the end of a park-approved road.

The South Cove concrete launch ramp that extended down to 1,070 feet closed on June 14, 2021. "Primitive launching" was made available by locals one-half mile south of the existing concrete ramp (aka South Cove Point). In late summer of 2021 NPS made minor improvements to the "primitive launching" area (graded road and parking area, signage, toilets and trash). At the October 2021 Meadview meeting the public was informed that NPS did not plan to construct a concrete launch ramp at the new location from elevation 1,070' to 1,050' as planned in the 2005 environmental assessment and reaffirmed at public meetings in the winter of 2018 and as stated in the 2019 FONSI. During the October 2021 Meadview meeting it was explained that the decision was made not to construct the concrete ramp from 1,070' to 1,050' because Bureau of Reclamation's Lake Mead elevation projections indicated the ramp would be out of the water before construction was finished.

















NPS does not have any previously approved planning documents to construct a concrete launch ramp below 1,050'. Per NPS's previously approved planning documents below 1,050 feet "launching would continue to be authorized at the end of a park-approved road." In theory "primitive launching" could occur down to 950 feet consistent with the 2019 finding of no significant impact (plan from 1,050 feet down to 950 feet), but local conditions are likely to prevent that from happening within the greater South Cove area.”

This information that is being given by Mr. Pattison should be a wake-up call to all that are interested in the launching situation.

If this is indeed the plan by NPS, and I believe it is, then our elected officials and the public should be asking for additional planning and resources, given the severity of the situation.

According to the press release, local elected officials have been invited to this meeting. I hope they show up and let the NPS know that due to the social and economic impacts that will occur should we lose the ability to launch at South Cove, that just saying we’re not going to anymore is just not acceptable!

Get involved and stay involved! Let’s not lose this fight!