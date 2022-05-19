OFFERS
Fri, May 20
Rants and Raves | May 20, 2022

Originally Published: May 19, 2022 5:57 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Proposed exotic cat facility meets public opposition – Elderly exotic cats have as much right to die with dignity as domestic cats. With love and compassion. We humans expect as much. Are they less than us? Perhaps a consolidation with Keepers of the Wild could be reached.

Pro-choice Rally – Why would someone rally to kill babies?

Don’t litter – To all the lazy slobs that can’t find a trash can. It is disgusting to pick up your used, soiled, biohazard tissues that you toss into the wind, landing in our shrubs!

Vote no for city property tax – If City of Kingman officials showed fiscal responsibility, we would consider a yes vote for a property tax. Electric car museums, lizard art, murals and parklets are wants, not needs!

BLM to address illegal dumping – Wildcat dumping could be addressed by more waste transfer sites in the county. The nearest legal landfill/waste collection site is 50 miles from my home!

