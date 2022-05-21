Ad hoc committee will determine needs assessment for new Mohave County Fairgrounds

KINGMAN – Following direction from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, May 16, an Ad Hoc Committee will be formed to determine a needs assessment for a new county fairgrounds.

According to a county press release, the focus of the committee will be on needs, not location. The committee will consist of individuals who represent specific groups of current fairgrounds users, a representative from each of the five county districts and other pertinent stakeholders. It’s expected about 20 individuals will serve.

The committee will meet on Tuesday, June 7 at 3 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 21 to formulate a needs assessment for the proposed fairgrounds. Both meetings will be held in the county auditorium in the administration building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman. The public is urged to attend.

Suggestions by the committee will be presented in a formal report to the Board of Supervisors at its July 18 meeting.

Meanwhile, a public input form has been placed on the county website. A banner runs along the bottom of the page and individuals can click on it and go the public input form to fill out suggestions.

Also, individuals who would like their suggestions heard by voice can call 928-444-8548 and leave a recorded suggestion on what they feel is needed at a new fairgrounds location. Answers will be limited to 45 seconds. Keep in mind that any proposed fairgrounds location is not being discussed at this juncture.