City of Kingman issued 16 building permits in the week ending May 20

Mohave County issued these building permits in the week ending May 20:

– Foster Thomas: 3186 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; demo all existing structures

– Cavalier Construction Company: 3219 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; 20 amo GFI

– Walker Service Electric: 7557 N. Sky View Drive, Lake Havasu City; 400 AMP elec to shop

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 4210 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace 4 ton 14 seer package heat pump

– Fairway Constructors Inc: Mohave Valley; electric to well #55-925584

– Haslam Michael M & Deborah A: 200 AMP electrical

– Campa Aaron W & Wendi L: 3053 W. Safari Drive, Golden Valley; as-built 36’ X 12’ RV carport, 46’ X 48’ “mare motel” & 14’ 48’ “livestock pens”

– Tri State Electric LLC: 756 E. Cameron Lane, Mohave Valley; new 200 amp pole to ext well only

– Tri State Electric LLC: Mohave Valley; power pole replacement 100 amp

– Meyer William: 2085 E. Warwick Road, Mohave Valley; electric to metal garage- BLD-2021-01106

– Walker Service Electric: 7723 N. Tree Line; 200 AMP elec

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3058 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3034 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3110 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Galindo Adilene: 3166 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; 100 amp new panel

– Romar Electric: 3111 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel upgrade

– Armond Perata: Golden Valley; 200 amp new panel

– Select Electric LLC: 2809 W. Safari Drive, Kingman; 200 amp panel upgrade

Kingman issued these building permits in the week ending May 20:

– Mohave Shadez: 2711 Running Iron Street; awnings; $391.46

– Titan Solar Power: 2109 Western Ave.; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3711 Moore Street; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 2724 Bar Boot Street; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 400 Greenway Drive; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3829 Prescott Street N.; electric; $128

– Sunlink Evergy: 1715 Hope Ave.,; electric; $128

– Unique Home Build. Of Hav.: 507 S. Sixth Street; electric; $114.26

– Icon Power: 4027 Roma Road; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3248 Cypress Street; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3617 Benton Street; electric; $128

– Kingman Bee Construction LLC: 4096 Monte Moro Way; electric; $128

– Prince Pools: 3401 2390 Country Club Drive; pool; $645.56

– Prince Pools: 3401 Charleston Street; pool; $645.56

– Davis Interior Graphics: 3795 N. Stockton Hill Road; attached to bldg; $345.26

– Discount Sign Company: 3015 Hualapai Mountain Road; attach to bldg; $99.17

Kingman issued these business licenses in the week ending May 20:

– American Electrical Pro: 2310 Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City; contractor

– Bent Stringer Mead LLC: 1701 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; food services

– Desert Road Homestead: 8658 N. Avenida Ramirez, Kingman; arts & crafts

– Destination Hydration LLC: 2153 Gordon Drive, Kingman; health care

– Diversified Interiors of Arizona, LLC: 235 Dogwood Street, Henderson; consultant

– Fatty’s Catering; 3066 Suffock Ave., Kingman; food services

– Gila Floor Covering, LLC: 680 N. Golden Key Street, Gilbert; construction

– Karma Hospitality LLCC DBA Rickety Crick: 312 E. Beale Street, Kingman; food services

– Laura’s Tees: 409 Tennant Sta #225, Moragn Hill; arts

– Newmont, LLC: 5012 Camelback Place, Kingman; real estate investor

– Pure Energy LLC: 1325 W. Auto Drive Suite 103, Tempe; solar installations

– Rohm Building & Development Inc.: 22345 La Palma Ave. Suite 105, Yorba Linda; construction

– Shaffers Welding Shop Inc.: 3536 E. Washington Street, Phoenix; welding & steel sales

– Steve’s Pressure Washing: 3830 E. Thompson, Kingman; cleaning services