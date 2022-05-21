OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman issued 16 building permits in the week ending May 20

The City of Kingman issued 16 building permits in the week ending May 20. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 16 building permits in the week ending May 20. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 21, 2022 12:57 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:44 PM

Mohave County issued these building permits in the week ending May 20:

– Foster Thomas: 3186 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; demo all existing structures

– Cavalier Construction Company: 3219 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; 20 amo GFI

– Walker Service Electric: 7557 N. Sky View Drive, Lake Havasu City; 400 AMP elec to shop

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 4210 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace 4 ton 14 seer package heat pump

– Fairway Constructors Inc: Mohave Valley; electric to well #55-925584

– Haslam Michael M & Deborah A: 200 AMP electrical

– Campa Aaron W & Wendi L: 3053 W. Safari Drive, Golden Valley; as-built 36’ X 12’ RV carport, 46’ X 48’ “mare motel” & 14’ 48’ “livestock pens”

– Tri State Electric LLC: 756 E. Cameron Lane, Mohave Valley; new 200 amp pole to ext well only

– Tri State Electric LLC: Mohave Valley; power pole replacement 100 amp

– Meyer William: 2085 E. Warwick Road, Mohave Valley; electric to metal garage- BLD-2021-01106

– Walker Service Electric: 7723 N. Tree Line; 200 AMP elec

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3058 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3034 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3110 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Galindo Adilene: 3166 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; 100 amp new panel

– Romar Electric: 3111 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel upgrade

– Armond Perata: Golden Valley; 200 amp new panel

– Select Electric LLC: 2809 W. Safari Drive, Kingman; 200 amp panel upgrade

Kingman issued these building permits in the week ending May 20:

– Mohave Shadez: 2711 Running Iron Street; awnings; $391.46

– Titan Solar Power: 2109 Western Ave.; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3711 Moore Street; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 2724 Bar Boot Street; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 400 Greenway Drive; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3829 Prescott Street N.; electric; $128

– Sunlink Evergy: 1715 Hope Ave.,; electric; $128

– Unique Home Build. Of Hav.: 507 S. Sixth Street; electric; $114.26

– Icon Power: 4027 Roma Road; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3248 Cypress Street; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3617 Benton Street; electric; $128

– Kingman Bee Construction LLC: 4096 Monte Moro Way; electric; $128

– Prince Pools: 3401 2390 Country Club Drive; pool; $645.56

– Prince Pools: 3401 Charleston Street; pool; $645.56

– Davis Interior Graphics: 3795 N. Stockton Hill Road; attached to bldg; $345.26

– Discount Sign Company: 3015 Hualapai Mountain Road; attach to bldg; $99.17

Kingman issued these business licenses in the week ending May 20:

– American Electrical Pro: 2310 Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City; contractor

– Bent Stringer Mead LLC: 1701 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; food services

– Desert Road Homestead: 8658 N. Avenida Ramirez, Kingman; arts & crafts

– Destination Hydration LLC: 2153 Gordon Drive, Kingman; health care

– Diversified Interiors of Arizona, LLC: 235 Dogwood Street, Henderson; consultant

– Fatty’s Catering; 3066 Suffock Ave., Kingman; food services

– Gila Floor Covering, LLC: 680 N. Golden Key Street, Gilbert; construction

– Karma Hospitality LLCC DBA Rickety Crick: 312 E. Beale Street, Kingman; food services

– Laura’s Tees: 409 Tennant Sta #225, Moragn Hill; arts

– Newmont, LLC: 5012 Camelback Place, Kingman; real estate investor

– Pure Energy LLC: 1325 W. Auto Drive Suite 103, Tempe; solar installations

– Rohm Building & Development Inc.: 22345 La Palma Ave. Suite 105, Yorba Linda; construction

– Shaffers Welding Shop Inc.: 3536 E. Washington Street, Phoenix; welding & steel sales

– Steve’s Pressure Washing: 3830 E. Thompson, Kingman; cleaning services

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State