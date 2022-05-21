OFFERS
Letter | Many thanks

Originally Published: May 21, 2022 1:15 p.m.

The Dig It Kingman Community Gardens Dig It Dash was a huge success. It exceeded all expectations! A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers, the 80-plus runners/walkers and all the generous sponsors. Sponsors included Mangelsdorf Family Denistry, KRMC, Humane Society Mohave County Animal Hospital, Drs. Philip and Linda Williams, Milemarkers, Westlake Pipe and Fittings, Anderson Ford Kingman, Rouha Khan- Rouha’s Garden, Mohave Arthritis Associates, MC2, Starbucks, Pam, Yoga Jan, Purple Sage, Realty One, DiCarlo Family, The Cerbat Garden Club, Musick’s Medical, Victoria, William and Karen Weeks, Flawless Glass Tinting, Hualapai Kwik Stop, and Chicago Title. Home Depot, The Tilted Tulip Florist, Sweet Drought Candy Company, City of Kingman Fire Department, abd Chris Lay, Gail Glasier, Chris Brady, and Lisa Wolf. Thanks for the help. With all the sponsorships and help, the community garden will now be able to complete the Renovation and Beautification Project that we hoped for in 2022. Thank you to all the volunteers, runners/walkers and sponsors for making it happen.

Denise Neath

Kingman

