Letter | Please pave my street

I wrote before and called a couple of times in the past but I would like to see our road paved. There are roads out in the country where not many cars and trucks travel, but they’re paved.

Five years ago I called the department for maintenance of streets/roads and the guy told me he is getting recycled asphalt and we would be next! My neighbor said it’s been this way for almost 30 years! We pay our taxes and car tags, so why can’t we have the road paved?

Lois Fiske

Kingman