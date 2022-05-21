National Road Trip Day: Kingman preps to host inaugural National Road Trip Day

KINGMAN – As the country gears up for the inaugural National Road Trip Day, the Kingman community is setting up its portion of the Mother Road to host the new holiday and celebrate the highway’s history.

Tourism Services Manager Josh Noble said at the heart of Route 66, Kingman is honored to be chosen as the location and symbol of the all-American road trip. National Road Trip Day is Friday, May 27, and a community block party is slated to begin at 3 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. The event will be located on Andy Devine Avenue between 3rd Street and 5th Street.

“The proclamation will bring national attention to Kingman,” Noble said. “It’s a real honor for Kingman.”

Marlo Anderson, the founder of National Day Calendar, will make his proclamation at 5 p.m. Noble said National Road Trip Day also celebrates the beginning of travel and road-trip season. Falling on Memorial Day weekend, people can look forward to seeing the date on their yearly calendars.

Noble said attendees can expect a variety of entertainment, a beer garden and a car show. Kingman Main Street will also unveil their virtual downtown walking tours at 3 p.m. and Jim Hinckley’s bronze statue at 6 p.m. The statue will be located at 402 Andy Devine Ave. in front of the Kingman Railroad Depot.

While the walking tour is virtual, Noble said paper maps will also be available so participants can collect stamps along the tour and an autograph from Hinckley, who developed the tour, after completing the tour. A drawing will be held at the end of the night for those who participate.

Noble said he is excited to see people celebrating not just the day, but also the businesses and landmarks that can be celebrated every day. He credited Kingman Main Streets walking tours as a way to celebrate Kingman and Route 66 every day.

“It adds ambiance to what Kingman’s all about,” Noble said.

While there will be a few vendors and a beer garden, organizers are encouraging attendees to eat at local downtown restaurants. Noble said he’s excited to support local businesses and restaurants and have them participate in the festivities.

The band Garagemahal will also provide live music, including road trip classics. Sound Hole and Painterz will also combine their sound for free music. While seating is available, Noble said people are welcome to bring chairs to comfortably watch the live music and enjoy the beer garden.

Kingman FIRST Robotics Team 60, The Bionic Bulldogs, will also have a robotics presentation. The car show has 125 slots and registration is still open. Noble said those interest can call 928- 718-2583 or visit https://bit.ly/3NreJAg.

National Road Trip Day schedule of events

– Kingman Main Street Walking Tours: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Car Show: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Robotics Demonstrations by Bionic Bulldogs: 3 p.m. - 7p.m.

– Road Trip Day Proclamation: 5 p.m.

– Jim Hinckley Statue Unveiling: 6 p.m.

– Music: DJ, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Bands: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

– Beer Garden: 3 p.m. to10 p.m.