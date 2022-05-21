OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 21
Obituary | Stuart (Stu) Lee Anderson

Stuart (Stu) Lee Anderson

Stuart (Stu) Lee Anderson

Originally Published: May 21, 2022 1:06 p.m.

A Celebration of Life Service will to be held Sunday, May 29, 2022, to celebrate Stuart (Stu) Lee Anderson (August 3, 1940, to February 3, 2022). Services will be held starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Hualapai Mountain Park, Recreation Area #1in Kingman Arizona.

Stu lived a life of service to his family, country and community. He loved ranching, farming, helping others and spending time with family.

In the spirit of Stu’s love for education and service, the family is asking that instead of flowers, please donate to either:

Route 66 Rotary Club, P.O. Box 166, Kingman, Arizona 86402 or University of Arizona Foundation with H. Lynn and Marjorie M. Anderson Family Scholarship Fund written in the memo line. Mail to Development and Alumni, Forbes 325, P.O. Box 210036, Tucson, Arizona 85721-0036.

