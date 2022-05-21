OFFERS
Rants and Raves | May 22, 2022

Originally Published: May 21, 2022 1:13 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

George Magnera letter: South Kingman should host fairgrounds – That’s a winning idea. Sure hope it takes hold. By the way, perhaps the person coming up with this great idea could launch a petition drive. Let’s get the ball rolling.

Kingman is changing and not for the good – The unchecked growth in Kingman is diminishing our quality of life. Traffic is unbelievable, barking dogs in almost every yard, off-road vehicles racing through neighborhoods, and graffiti. I miss our small quiet town of Kingman past.

Kingman Budget Wokshop: Property tax or sales tax proposed for streets – The taxes in Kingman are too high and the Kingman residents get little in return. The city is dirty and filled with weeds and trash. They currenty waste our tax money. Whoever votes to raise taxes for this is a fool. Be wise.

Proposal to end abortion rant – You want to neuter every teenage male? Only a small percentage of abortions are from non-consensual sex. Take a pill, allow him to wear a condom or keep your legs crossed. Stop using abortion as birth control.

